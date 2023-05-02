Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

CANBERRA, Australia — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.
The ABC said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car. She called out to Kyrgios, who was nearby, and telephoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car.
The police chase ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after.
A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.
Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year but hasn’t played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of knee injury.
___
