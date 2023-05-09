Strycova wins 1st singles match since maternity leave

ROME — Barbora Strycova won her first singles match since returning from maternity leave, beating Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the opening round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.
In Madrid, Strycova lost her opener in singles and reached the quarterfinals in doubles with partner Hsieh Su-wei.
Strycova, who will next face ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari, is planning to retire after this year’s U.S. Open.
Also on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Anna Blinkova rallied past Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Sherif was coming off a breakthrough run to the quarterfinals in Madrid.
Nuria Parrizas Dias defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The men’s tournament, headlined by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, begins on Wednesday.
Like Madrid, Rome features expanded 96-player draws for both men and women this year.
Strycova and Hsieh are also entered in the doubles tournament, which they won in 2020.
