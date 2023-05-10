Seville to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2023 and 2024

MADRID — The Spanish city of Seville is to host the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the next two years, the International Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
The finals will take place from Nov. 7-12 with defending champion Switzerland joined by last year’s runner-up Australia and nine other nations that advanced through the qualifiers in April: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Spain and the United States. Poland will participate on a wildcard.
Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the winners advancing to the semifinals.
The Billie Jean King Cup used to be called the Fed Cup until 2020.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports