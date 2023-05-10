Wawrinka beats Ivashka after rain delay at Italian Open

ROME — Stan Wawrinka wasted little time securing a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the Italian Open on Wednesday after the start was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain.
Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, next faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, with the winner potentially meeting top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round.
Djokovic, who has a first-round bye, will open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who advanced with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over 18-year-old Luca Van Assche, the youngest player in the top 100 of the rankings at No. 85.
Also, Marton Fucsovics defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2 and Sebastian Baez beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 6-3.
Later on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Andy Murray was facing fellow 35-year-old Fabio Fognini, who received a wild card.
In women’s action, Sloane Stephens beat Nadia Podoroska 6-4, 6-1 and next meets 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka.
