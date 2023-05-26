Dimitrov advances to first final since 2018, beats Fritz in Geneva Open semis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GENEVA — Grigor Dimitrov advanced to his first final on the ATP Tour in more than five years on Friday after beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Geneva Open. Dimitrov trailed by a set and 4-2 before rallying to win a semifinal for the first time since February 2018 when opponent David Goffin retired in their match at Rotterdam.

The Bulgarian created his match point chance against Fritz in a stunning rally, with powerful forehands and angled drop shots from both sides of the net. The American was left slipping and seated on the clay outside the tramlines to watch Dimitrov hit a winner into the open court.

The win was sealed when second-seeded Fritz sent a looping lob long as the fourth-seeded Dimitrov advanced to the net.

“It was a crazy match. Honestly, very pleased with the way I fought,” Dimitrov said.

Advertisement

He is ranked No. 33 and arrived in Geneva with a 12-9 record this season.

“I came this week with a purpose and I intend to finish it up to the end,” he said. He has only one clay-court title in his eight career tournament wins. The last title was the ATP Tour Finals in 2017.

The other semifinal was between Alexander Zverev and unseeded Nicolás Jarry.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article