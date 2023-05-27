Elina Svitolina wins Strasbourg tournament for 1st title since becoming a mom

STRASBOURG, France — Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina won her first WTA title in nearly two years — and first since becoming a mother — by beating Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday.
It is the 28-year-old Svitolina’s 17th title. She won the WTA Finals in 2018 and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.
Fresh off a clay-court title, Svitolina now heads to Paris to compete in the French Open.
