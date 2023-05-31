Need directions to the All England Club? Roland Garros? Roger Federer can guide you on Waze

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Roger Federer knows a thing or two — or 20 — about making one’s way to a Grand Slam championship. Now the retired tennis star can help you find your way around town.
Federer can be heard in English, French or German.
The 41-year-old from Switzerland won 20 major tennis championships during his career, including a men’s-record eight at Wimbledon. Federer announced his retirement last year.
Waze was founded in 2006. Its headquarters are in Mountain View, California.
