French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with 'Pride Day' at Roland Garros

PARIS — French Open organizers will celebrate a “Pride Day” on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in France.
Organizers said the Roland Garros grounds will be dressed up in rainbow colors and fans will be able to get temporary “Pride Day” tattoos.
“The LED lighting on the courts will glow in the rainbow colors, and the Roland-Garros social media pages will also be getting a makeover for the day,” the French tennis federation said.
