Hsieh and Wang win French Open women's doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

PARIS — Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women’s doubles on Sunday after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.
The 37-year-old Hsieh is now a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion — with the other three coming at Wimbledon. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women’s doubles title at the 2014 French Open.
Hsieh had not played a Slam since 2021 due to injury, while the 21-year-old Wang’s first major came on her Roland Garros debut.
It was the first major final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open singles runner-up.
Townsend, in her only Slam final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year’s U.S. Open doubles to Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.
