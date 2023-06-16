Romanian tennis player Luncanu has been banned for 5 years for match-fixing

LONDON — Romanian tennis player Petru-Alexandru Luncanu has been banned for five years and fined $40,000 in a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

Five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing, the agency said, relating to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering.”