Alexandrova beats fellow Russian Kudermetova in marathon match to defend her Libema Open title

It was the first time in the tournament that either player dropped a set and the fourth title for Alexandrova on the WTA tour. She also beat Kudermetova in the semifinals here last year en route to the title.

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands — Ekaterina Alexandrova defended her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova after coming back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday in a near three-hour match that also had several rain delays.

The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova slumped to her knees when Kudermetova sent the last shot of the game into the net after a match that lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes — not counting two rain delays. The start of the match was also delayed by an hour because of rain.