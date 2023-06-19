Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov win openers in Halle

HALLE, Germany — Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov progressed from the first round of the Halle Open on Monday, though some had an easier time at the grass-court tournament.

Tsitsipas, who was upset by veteran French player Richard Gasquet in Stuttgart last week, was headed for another loss as he trailed by a set and a break at 3-1 down in the second set, but he recovered for a second-round meeting with Nicolas Jarry.