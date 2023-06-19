Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer after tests

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” she wrote.

The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.