Kenin beats Zidansek to start Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Veneto Open on Monday.
Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 and reached the French Open final that year.
Also, fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic eliminated Alessandra Teodosescu 6-2, 7-5; and sixth-seeded Yuan Yue defeated Han Na-lae 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Other winners included Italian wild card Lisa Pigato and Jang Su-jeong.
It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.
