Hurkacz needs 2 hours to beat Eubanks to start Halle Open title defense

HALLE, Germany — Hubert Hurkacz withstood a strong challenge from American Christopher Eubanks before starting his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Polish player hit 22 aces and needed more than two hours to overcome the 77th-ranked Eubanks. Hurkacz next faces Tallon Griekspoor at the grass-court tournament.