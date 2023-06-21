2022 finalist Zhang Shuai out in 1st round at Birmingham Classic as seeds tumble

BIRMINGHAM, England — A finalist at the Birmingham Classic last year, Zhang Shuai of China was eliminated in the first round of the grass-court tournament on Wednesday as one of four seeded players to go out.
Zhang reached the 2022 final, only to retire because of injury in the first set to hand Beatriz Haddad Maia the title.
In second-round play, third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by Zhu Lin of China, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to Britain’s Harriet Dart, and sixth-seeded Bernarda Pera of the United States was ousted by Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Playing a delayed first-round match, top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3.
___
