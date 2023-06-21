Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley get lifetime bans in match-fixing case

Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley, an American, committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000.

LONDON — Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.

The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches, which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches.” Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.