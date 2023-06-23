Jannik Sinner retires from match with an injured adductor muscle at Halle Open

HALLE, Germany — Jannik Sinner’s preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted Friday when the Italian retired from his match against Alexander Bublik in the Halle Open quarterfinals with an adductor muscle injury.

Organizers said Sinner, ranked ninth in the world, strained his adductor while sliding to reach one of Bublik’s frequent drop shots. Sinner took a medical timeout following the first set and retired after going a break down in the second with Bublik leading 7-5, 2-0. It was not immediately clear how serious the injury might be.