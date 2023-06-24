Kvitová to play Vekić in the Berlin Open final

Friday’s play was washed out at the grass-court tournament in Berlin, forcing the postponement of all the quarterfinals to Saturday.

BERLIN — Donna Vekić will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová in the final of the Berlin Open after both won twice on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Sakkari defeated Markéta Vondroušová 7-6 (7), 6-1 but was unable later to fend off Vekić’s persistence in the semifinals. The 23rd-ranked Croatian took her fourth match point in the tiebreak to win in 2 hours, 16 minutes and advance to her second final of the season. It’s her first on grass in four years.