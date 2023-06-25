Alexander Bublik stuns Andrey Rublev to win Halle Open

HALLE, Germany — Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik upset Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday ahead of Wimbledon.

It’s the second title of Bublik’s career after he won in Montpellier last year with the player from Kazakhstan improving to a 2-6 record in tour-level finals. He rises to a career-high 26th in the rankings after starting the week 48th.