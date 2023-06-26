Wimbledon champ Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne citing viral illness

EASTBOURNE, England — Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing a virus illness on Monday, a week before she’s due to defend her Wimbledon title.
Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, a two-time Eastbourne champion, moved past Elise Mertens when the Belgian retired with a left hip injury while trailing 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0.
Pliskova, the Eastbourne winner in 2017 and 2019, will play Daria Kasatkina next.
On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina lost his opener to J.J. Wolf of the United States 6-2, 6-4. Wolf earned his first tour win on grass.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports