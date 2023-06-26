Wimbledon champ Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne citing viral illness

EASTBOURNE, England — Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing a virus illness on Monday, a week before she’s due to defend her Wimbledon title.

Eastbourne, where Rybakina was seeded No. 1, made the announcement before her scheduled first-round match.

Rybakina withdrew last month from the French Open, also citing a vial illness, before her third-round match. Since then, the Kazakh appeared at the Berlin Open last week and lost in the second round.