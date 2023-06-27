Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue

EASTBOURNE, England — Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International on Tuesday citing fatigue.
Kvitova followed the exit of Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina on Monday. Rybakina was the top seed but withdrew because of a viral illness, Eastbourne organizers said.
The field was newly led by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia and included four others in the top 10 this week: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.
No. 22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew due to a right shoulder injury. Potapova was a semifinalist in Birmingham last week.
