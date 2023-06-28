With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann on Wednesday in the Wimbledon warmup.

The French Open champion pulled off a tweener to win one point in the first set at the grass-court tournament, then wrapped up the result in 1 hour, 19 minutes. Swiatek saved all five break points she faced, while taking four of her five opportunities against the 129th-ranked Swiss player.