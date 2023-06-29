Gauff powers past Pegula to reach semifinals at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England — Coco Gauff powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International on Thursday.
Keys won five games in a row during a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals over Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic.
Second-seeded Caroline Garcia’s right shoulder injury caused her to retire while trailing Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 2-1. Camila Giorgi awaits Kasatkina in the semifinals. The Italian also benefited from a retirement, with Birmingham champion Jelena Ostapenko pulling out of their match after losing the opening set 7-6 (8).
In the men’s draw, Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo beat China’s Zhizhen Zhang 6-2, 6-3 to reach the first grass-court semifinal game of his career.
Cerundolo’s last-four opponent will be American Mackenzie McDonald, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner against Swede Mikael Ymer.
Tommy Paul will play Gregoire Barrere in the other semifinal. Paul edged a thrilling three-set match with fellow American JJ Wolf, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), while Frenchman Barrere upset eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (2).
