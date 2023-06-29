Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WIMBLEDON, England — A glance at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023: Grass courts All England Club Play begins Monday at what is now a scheduled 14-day tournament, because as of last year, there is play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women's singles final is Saturday, July 15; the men's singles final is Sunday, July 16.

Iga Swiatek is seeded No. 1 in the women’s bracket, with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka at No. 2, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at No. 3 and Jessica Pegula at No. 4. Carlos Alcaraz is No. 1 among the men, followed by four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic at No. 2, Daniil Medvedev at No. 3, and Casper Ruud at No. 4. The draw is Friday.

Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam trophy — at age 23 and ranked 23rd. It was the first Wimbledon women’s final since 1962 between a pair of players both making a debut in the title match at a major tournament. Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club and seventh overall there. It was also Djokovic’s 21st overall major title — a total he has since raised to a men’s-record 23.

Three superstars of the sport will not be competing at the All England Club: Roger Federer and Serena Williams have retired, and Rafael Nadal is injured, recovering from surgery for a hip problem that has sidelined him since January. Other top players absent from the brackets this time include 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza (taking a break from the tour), 2018 champion Angelique Kerber (taking time off after having a baby), 2019 champion Simona Halep (provisional doping ban) and four-time major winner Naomi Osaka (pregnant).

KEY STATISTICS

5-3 — Swiatek’s career record at Wimbledon, her least-successful major tournament.

19 — Consecutive Wimbledon titles won by Federer, Djokovic, Nadal or Andy Murray.

PRIZE MONEY

Total prize money for Wimbledon is rising to nearly 45 million pounds (about $56.5 million), which is more than 10% higher than 2022 and more than 15% higher than in 2019, the last pre-pandemic edition of the tournament. The two singles champions will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million).

