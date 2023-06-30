Keys beats Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Kasatkina

EASTBOURNE, England — Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 Friday.
An early break in the second set put Gauff up 2-1, but she gave the game right back with three straight double-faults. Keys then broke again to go up 5-3 and clinched the win on her fourth match point in the next game.
Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.
In the men’s semifinals on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald will take on fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo and Tommy Paul will play Gregiore Barrere.
