Katerina Siniakova wins first singles grass-court title by beating Bronzetti in Bad Homburg final

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova won her first grass-court singles title by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (5) in a rain-affected final at the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday.

Siniakova served for the match at 5-3 in the second set but the Czech player double-faulted twice as Bronzetti broke back. The Italian then saved three match points before Siniakova closed out the win for her fourth career singles title.