David Beckham sits in Royal Box at Wimbledon a day after Princess Kate made an appearance

WIMBLEDON, England — Soccer royalty made its way into the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Wednesday when David Beckham took his place on Centre Court. Beckham, one of the most famous players in soccer history for both his ability on the field and his persona off it, attended Day 3 of the grass-court tournament a day after Kate, the Princess of Wales, was in the stands.

Beckham, sitting with his mother, has been a regular over the years at the All England Club.

On the soccer field, Beckham became a superstar while playing for Manchester United and helping the team win the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in 1999. That feat was matched by rival Manchester City this season.

Beckham also played for England’s national soccer team, but World Cup success eluded him despite some deep runs in the tournament.

Beckham is married to the former Victoria Adams, also known as Posh Spice of the British pop group the Spice Girls.

British adventurer Bear Grylls was also in the Royal Box on Wednesday.

