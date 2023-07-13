Ukrainian player hopes Wimbledon mixed doubles title provides boost at home

Kichenok and Mate Pavic of Croatia beat Xu Yifan of China and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the final on Thursday.

“I try to encourage the people in Ukraine with my performance,” the 30-year-old Kichenok said on court. “I hope it’s going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom.”