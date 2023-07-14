Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz warm up on No. 1 Court for their Wimbledon semifinal matches

The seven-time champion will face Jannik Sinner on Centre Court later in the day. Djokovic is looking to win a 24th major title while Sinner, an eighth-seeded Italian, is trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time.

WIMBLEDON, England — With rain coming down outside, Novak Djokovic warmed up for the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday by getting some practice time under the roof on No. 1 Court.

Sinner also spent some time on No. 1 Court practicing under the roof.

The last player to warm up in the second-biggest stadium at the All England Club was top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev in the other men’s semifinal match on Centre Court in the late match.