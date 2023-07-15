De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women's wheelchair final at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.
The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating back to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.
De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon — she and Griffioen are also into the wheelchair doubles final. ___
