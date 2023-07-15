Ons Jabeur plays Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women's final

WIMBLEDON, England — Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women's final.
She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.
The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.
She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.
