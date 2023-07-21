Home favorite Paolini beats top-ranked Kasatkina in Palermo Open quarterfinals

PALERMO, Sicily — Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina is out of the Palermo Open after losing to home favorite Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Paolini found herself 3-1 down in the deciding set and facing three break points but managed to rally and didn’t let Kasatkina get a look in as she went on to triumph 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.