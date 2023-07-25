Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery

ATLANTA — Kei Nishikori won Tuesday in his first ATP Tour event in two years, beating Jordan Thompson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the Atlanta Open.
He returned to competition in June, winning a Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.
“I’m really happy the way I played today, because I mean a played a couple Challengers last couple of weeks, but today against Jordan it’s a different level than playing in the Challengers,” Nishikori said, “and first game I was like, ‘Oh, I have to play good today,’ and I did. I did quite well today.”
Nishikori, 33, has fallen to No. 439 in the ATP Tour rankings. He reached No. 4 in 2015, shortly after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.
