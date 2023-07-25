Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan hadn’t played on tour since Indian Wells in October 2021. He then underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and was out of action for more than 17 months.

“I’m really happy the way I played today, because I mean a played a couple Challengers last couple of weeks, but today against Jordan it’s a different level than playing in the Challengers,” Nishikori said, “and first game I was like, ‘Oh, I have to play good today,’ and I did. I did quite well today.”