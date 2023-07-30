Hometown favorite Alexander Zverev beats Laslo Djere in straight sets to win Hamburg European Open

“I was born here, I grew up on these courts, I first picked up a tennis racket in Hamburg, so to win here is bigger than winning a regular ATP event,” Zverev told his fans.

It’s the 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a set at his hometown tournament.

HAMBURG, Germany — Alexander Zverev won the Hamburg European Open for the first time on Sunday by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3.

The fourth-seeded Zverev began the week denying allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against him. Zverev said the matter was being handled by his lawyers.