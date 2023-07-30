Top-ranked Swiatek routs Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 at home in Warsaw final

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WARSAW, Poland — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her fourth title of the year and her first at home by routing Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the final of the Poland Open on Sunday. The French Open champion didn’t lose a set over the course of the tournament. Swiatek has also won at Doha and Stuttgart this year.

“I want to thank my team and my family. It’s not easy to play in Warsaw, but I’m so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday,” the Polish player said.

“I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I’m pretty happy that I did.”

Swiatek only advanced to the final earlier Sunday after finishing off her semifinal match against Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 7-6 (6). That match had been suspended on Saturday night due to darkness at 6-1, 5-5.

Swiatek had a much easier time in the 68-minute final, breaking her German opponent five times and never facing a break point

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Gift this article Gift Article