Tennis

Yanina Wickmayer upsets second-seeded Zhu Lin at the Prague Open

By
August 1, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. EDT

PRAGUE — Yanina Wickmayer rallied to upset second-seeded Zhu Lin 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Prague Open on Tuesday.

It was the first top-50 win for the Belgian since 2017 and came after Wickmayer reached the semifinals at the Poland Open where she lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

In another upset result, Yuan Yue advanced to the second round by eliminating third-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Chinese match at the hard-court tournament.

Fourth-seeded Czech Linda Nosková cruised past American Elvina Kalieva 6-1, 6-2.

Ninth-seeded Xiyu Wang of China beat Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-3, 6-2.

Also, Jule Niemeier, Kaia Kanepi, Anna Karolina Schmiedlová, Tereza Martincová and Emiliana Arango advanced to the second round.

