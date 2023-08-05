Semifinal washout at Prague Open with both matches rescheduled for Sunday

Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleSharePRAGUE — Rain has washed out the entire Saturday schedule of the Prague Open.Both semifinals were rescheduled to take place on Sunday, along with the final.Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.ArrowRightIn the semifinals, fourth-seeded Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic will play qualifier Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania faces Nao Hibino of Japan.___AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis CommentsGift this articleGift ArticleLoading...View more