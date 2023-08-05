The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Semifinal washout at Prague Open with both matches rescheduled for Sunday

By
August 5, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. EDT

PRAGUE — Rain has washed out the entire Saturday schedule of the Prague Open.

Both semifinals were rescheduled to take place on Sunday, along with the final.

In the semifinals, fourth-seeded Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic will play qualifier Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania faces Nao Hibino of Japan.

