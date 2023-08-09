Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 in Montreal

MONTREAL — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open.
Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova, a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final.
“We have to be ready for the next match and kind of expect that anything can happen because tennis can be pretty unpredictable,” Swiatek said. “You know, one player can have a bad day. At the same time the other one can play the best tennis of their life.”
Third-seeded Elena Rybakina outlasted Jennifer Brady 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in a match that was suspended Tuesday night because of rain.
Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula topped Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 6-2, and and 10th-seeded Daria Kasatkina edged Anna Blinkova 6-2, 7-5.
