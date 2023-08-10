Top-ranked Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals, rallying to beat Hurkacz

TORONTO — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
Alcaraz will face the winner of the all-American match 12th-seeded Tommy Paul and Marcos Giron.
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced in the afternoon, beating 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-4.
Medvedev, the 2021 winner in Toronto who has five tour victories this year, will face Alex de Minaur of Australia. De Minaur topped eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-1.
Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina upset third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4). Fokina set up a match with American Mackenzie McDonald, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over 32-year-old Canadian Milos Raonic.
Andy Murray, the 36-year-old Scot who won the event in 2009, 2010 and 2015, faced seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy in a late match. The winner will play fellow 36-year-old Gael Monfils of France, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic.
Rain suspended play for just over an hour early in the afternoon.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis