Top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasts Karolina Muchova in a rain-delayed match in Montreal

MONTREAL — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in the National Bank Open in a match interrupted by rain for nearly six hours.
Swiatek also beat Muchova in June in the French Open final. The 22-year-old player leads the tour with 49 match victories this year.
Swiatek set up a quarterfinal match against the winner of a late match between hometown favorite Leylah Fernandez and American Danielle Collins.
In the only match completed in the afternoon, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.
Pegula will face the winner of a match between sixth-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States and ninth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Vondrousova won at Wimbledon.
No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4. Kasatkina will play the winner of a match between No. 3 Elena Rybakyna of Kazakhstan and Sloane Stephens of the United States.
The match between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia was pushed back to Friday.
