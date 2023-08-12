Alex de Minaur routs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Toronto semifinals

TORONTO — Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.
De Minaur will face the winner of the night match between seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy and 12th-seeded Tommy Paul pf the United States.
On Friday, de Minaur upset second-seeded Daniil Medvedev. De Minaur won his lone ATP Tour title this year in Acapulco with a three-set victory over Paul.
On Friday, Paul ended top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak at 14 matches, beating the 20-year-old Spanish star 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 26-year-old Paul won in Stockholm in 2021 for his lone tour title.
