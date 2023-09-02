Novak Djokovic is headed to a fifth set against Laslo Djere at the US Open

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic and Laslo Djere were heading to a fifth set in their third-round match at the U.S. Open .

Djere took the first two sets 6-4, 6-4, before Djokovic began mounting a comeback and claimed the third and fourth 6-1, 6-1.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

The match began Friday night under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium and was more than three hours old by the time they were going to start the decisive set at nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday.