Novak Djokovic is headed to a fifth set against Laslo Djere at the US Open

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic and Laslo Djere were heading to a fifth set in their third-round match at the U.S. Open.
The second-seeded Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who won three of those titles at Flushing Meadows.
Djere is seeded 32nd and was trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time.
Both are from Serbia and have known each other for years. They have practiced together, competed as doubles partners on tour and been Davis Cup teammates.
