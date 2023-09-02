Pegula outlasts Svitolina at the US Open and will face fellow American Keys in the fourth round

Pegula, the No. 3 seed, is still trying to advance beyond the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. First, she’ll have to get by the 2017 runner-up in Flushing Meadows, who also needed three sets to move on.

Pegula then found herself in a tough test with Svitolina, the No. 26 seed from the Ukraine who reached the U.S. Open semifinals in 2019. It was tied 2-2 in the third set before the 29-year-old from Florida broke serve to start a run of four straight games to win the match.