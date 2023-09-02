No. 4 Elena Rybakina falls to Sorana Cirstea to become the highest-seeded woman out at the US Open

NEW YORK — Elena Rybakina was knocked out of the U.S. Open on Friday night by Sorana Cirstea, at No. 4 becoming the highest-seeded women to be eliminated thus far.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Rybakina was also seeking to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open for the first time. The 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan had high hopes after her strong results on hard courts earlier this year, reaching the Australian Open final, winning the title at Indian Wells and then getting to the final in Miami.