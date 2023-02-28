2nd-seeded Casper Ruud advances to 2nd round at Mexican Open

MEXICO CITY — Casper Ruud moved into the second round of the Mexican Open by beating Argentine qualifier Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Ruud, who won three titles and reached the French Open and U.S. Open finals in 2022, is playing in Mexico for the second time in his career. Two years ago, he made it to the quarterfinals.