2nd-seeded Casper Ruud advances to 2nd round at Mexican Open

MEXICO CITY — Casper Ruud moved into the second round of the Mexican Open by beating Argentine qualifier Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).
The second-seeded Ruud will next play Taro Daniel, who beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4.
Also Monday, fourth-seeded Holger Rune defeated Ben Shelton 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 and will next face either Nuno Borges or Nick Chapell.
Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Denis Shapovalov, Michael Mmoh, Feliciano Lopez and Francis Tiafoe also won.
