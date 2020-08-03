Also getting wild cards for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament: Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe.
Main-draw play will run from Aug. 22-28. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.
The 33-year-old Murray has twice had hip operations and hasn’t played an official tour match since the Davis Cup last November. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and the U.S. Open in 2012.
The Western & Southern Open will be the first official event on the men’s tour in more than five months.
Sanctioned tennis went on hiatus in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the women’s tour is returning this week in Palermo, Italy.
