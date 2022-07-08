3 Tunisian tennis umpires banned for match-fixing

LONDON — Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches.
The ITIA said the charges “related to the umpires manipulating scores inputted into their electronic scoring devices, which did not reflect the actual scores on court.”
All three bans are backdated from Nov. 6, 2020.
