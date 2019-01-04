PUNE, India — Ivo Karlovic became the oldest player in 42 years to qualify for a tour-level final by beating Steve Darcis 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 at the Maharashtra Open on Friday.

The 39-year-old Karlovic will face top-seeded Kevin Anderson, who beat defending champion Gilles Simon 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the other semifinal.

He is the oldest player to reach a title match since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall at Hong Kong in 1977.

Karlovic has reached seven of his 19 ATP Tour finals after turning 35, with his last triumph coming three years ago in Los Cabos, Mexico.

He fired 33 aces against Darcis to give him a tournament-high of 88.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.