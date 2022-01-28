“There’s been so many women in the last couple of years who won Slams that were not expected to win Slams, and that gives hope to all the players,” the 30th-ranked Collins said. “Whether you’re outside the top 50 or the top 100, or if you’re in the top 10, everyone has a chance of making deep runs. I’ve used that mentality and just tried to do the best I can, and tried to believe in how I’m playing.”